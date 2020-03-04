Bancfirst Corp Down 51.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BANF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) on January 27th, 2020 at $59.80. In approximately 2 months, Bancfirst Corp has returned 51.00% as of today's recent price of $29.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bancfirst Corp have traded between a low of $26.00 and a high of $63.96 and are now at $29.30, which is 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company owning and controlling one and more banks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bancfirst Corp.

