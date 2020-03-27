Banc Of Californ Shares Down 44.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BANC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Banc Of Californ (NYSE:BANC) on February 28th, 2020 at $15.55. In approximately 4 weeks, Banc Of Californ has returned 44.50% as of today's recent price of $8.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Banc Of Californ have traded between a low of $7.13 and a high of $19.12 and are now at $8.63, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Banc of California, Inc. offers banking services. The Company provides commercial banking and home lending services to diverse individuals, private businesses, entrepreneurs, families, employees, and homeowners. Banc of California serves customers in the State of California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Banc Of Californ.

Log in and add Banc Of Californ (BANC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.