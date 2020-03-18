Balchem Corp Down 18.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BCPC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) on February 21st, 2020 at $107.64. In approximately 4 weeks, Balchem Corp has returned 18.49% as of today's recent price of $87.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Balchem Corp have traded between a low of $78.30 and a high of $113.93 and are now at $87.74, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients for the food, feed, and medical sterilization industries. The Company micro-encapsulates performance ingredients, and also repackages and markets specialty gases. Balchem sells its products through its own sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents.

