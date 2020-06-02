Baker Hughes Inc Down 5.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BHI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Baker Hughes Inc (:BHI) on April 25th, 2017 at $57.81. In approximately 34 months, Baker Hughes Inc has returned 5.71% as of today's recent price of $54.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Baker Hughes Inc have traded between a low of $43.09 and a high of $68.59 and are now at $54.51, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company, LLC offers oilfield products and services. The Company provides services for oil and gas exploration, drilling, completion, and production. Baker Hughes, a GE Company serves customers globally.

