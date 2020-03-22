Badger Meter Inc Shares Down 29.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BMI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) on February 27th, 2020 at $64.63. In approximately 3 weeks, Badger Meter Inc has returned 29.24% as of today's recent price of $45.73.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Badger Meter Inc have traded between the current low of $47.54 and a high of $70.83 and are now at $50.27. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement and control products. The Company's products are used to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases in a variety of applications. Badger's products include water meters and associated systems, wastewater meters, industrial process meters, automotive fluid meters, small valves, and natural gas instruments.

