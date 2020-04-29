Badger Meter Inc Has Returned 16.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BMI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) on March 26th, 2020 at $51.94. In approximately 1 month, Badger Meter Inc has returned 16.65% as of today's recent price of $60.58.

Badger Meter Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.83 and a 52-week low of $41.50 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $60.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement and control products. The Company's products are used to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases in a variety of applications. Badger's products include water meters and associated systems, wastewater meters, industrial process meters, automotive fluid meters, small valves, and natural gas instruments.

