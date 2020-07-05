SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) on March 24th, 2020 at $26.36. In approximately 1 month, Azz Inc has returned 8.84% as of today's recent price of $28.69.

Over the past year, Azz Inc has traded in a range of $19.31 to $50.36 and is now at $28.69, 49% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 2.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

AZZ Incorporated manufactures specialty electrical equipment and components for the global power generation, power transmission, and distribution markets. The Company also provides hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry across the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Azz Inc.

Log in and add Azz Inc (AZZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.