Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:41pm
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alteryx Inc (:AYX) on April 1st, 2020 at $89.87. In approximately 2 weeks, Alteryx Inc has returned 31.87% as of today's recent price of $118.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alteryx Inc have traded between a low of $75.17 and a high of $160.11 and are now at $118.51, which is 58% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alteryx Inc.

