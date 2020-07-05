Axalta Coating S Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AXTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) on March 26th, 2020 at $17.68. In approximately 1 month, Axalta Coating S has returned 9.19% as of today's recent price of $19.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Axalta Coating S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.92 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $19.30, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coating systems. The Company offers products and services which includes paint, color matching tools, application technologies, and customer training and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems serves automotive, transportation, general industrial, and architectural and decorative sectors.

