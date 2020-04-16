Axalta Coating S Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AXTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) on March 26th, 2020 at $17.68. In approximately 3 weeks, Axalta Coating S has returned 1.90% as of today's recent price of $17.34.

Over the past year, Axalta Coating S has traded in a range of $12.92 to $32.20 and is now at $17.55, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coating systems. The Company offers products and services which includes paint, color matching tools, application technologies, and customer training and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems serves automotive, transportation, general industrial, and architectural and decorative sectors.

