Axalta Coating S Down 49.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AXTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) on October 8th, 2019 at $28.94. In approximately 6 months, Axalta Coating S has returned 49.09% as of today's recent price of $14.73.

Axalta Coating S share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.20 and a 52-week low of $12.92 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $14.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coating systems. The Company offers products and services which includes paint, color matching tools, application technologies, and customer training and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems serves automotive, transportation, general industrial, and architectural and decorative sectors.

