Avx Corp Shares (AVX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) on November 27th, 2019 at $20.47. In approximately 2 months, Avx Corp has returned 0.20% as of today's recent price of $20.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avx Corp have traded between a low of $13.03 and a high of $20.78 and are now at $20.50, which is 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

AVX Corporation manufactures and supplies a variety of passive electronic components and related products. The Company's products include ceramic and tantalum capacitors which are used in many electronic products to store, filter, and regulate electric energy. AVX's customers include original equipment manufacturers in various industries.

