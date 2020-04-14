Avx Corp Has Returned 5.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AVX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) on November 27th, 2019 at $20.47. In approximately 5 months, Avx Corp has returned 5.84% as of today's recent price of $21.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avx Corp have traded between a low of $13.03 and a high of $21.89 and are now at $21.66, which is 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

AVX Corporation manufactures and supplies a variety of passive electronic components and related products. The Company's products include ceramic and tantalum capacitors which are used in many electronic products to store, filter, and regulate electric energy. AVX's customers include original equipment manufacturers in various industries.

