Avery Dennison Shares (AVY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) on March 26th, 2020 at $102.69. In approximately 4 weeks, Avery Dennison has returned 5.82% as of today's recent price of $108.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avery Dennison have traded between a low of $76.96 and a high of $141.09 and are now at $108.66, which is 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

