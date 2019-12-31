Avery Dennison Shares Up 12.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AVY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) on September 13th, 2019 at $116.07. In approximately 4 months, Avery Dennison has returned 12.69% as of today's recent price of $130.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Avery Dennison share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.89 and a high of $134.56 and are now at $130.80, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.83% higher over the past week, respectively.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

