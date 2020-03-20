Avery Dennison Has Returned 21.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AVY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) on February 24th, 2020 at $128.71. In approximately 3 weeks, Avery Dennison has returned 21.82% as of today's recent price of $100.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avery Dennison have traded between a low of $93.50 and a high of $141.09 and are now at $100.62, which is 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

