Avalonbay Commun Has Returned 13.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AVB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) on February 27th, 2020 at $213.68. In approximately 2 weeks, Avalonbay Commun has returned 13.86% as of today's recent price of $184.07.

Avalonbay Commun share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $229.40 and the current low of $179.12 and are currently at $184.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 0.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company develops, redevelops, acquires, owns, and operates multifamily communities in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Avalonbay Commun.

Log in and add Avalonbay Commun (AVB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.