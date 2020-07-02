Autodesk Inc Shares Up 37.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ADSK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) on November 7th, 2019 at $152.40. In approximately 3 months, Autodesk Inc has returned 37.50% as of today's recent price of $209.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Autodesk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $129.70 and a high of $207.19 and are now at $209.55, 62% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Autodesk, Inc. supplies PC software and multimedia tools. The Company's two-dimensional and three-dimensional products are used across industries and in the home for architectural design, mechanical design, geographic information systems and mapping, and visualization applications. Autodesk's software products are sold worldwide through a network of dealers and distributors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Autodesk Inc shares.

Log in and add Autodesk Inc (ADSK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.