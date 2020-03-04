At&T Inc Has Returned 21.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (T)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for At&T Inc (NYSE:T) on January 30th, 2020 at $36.89. In approximately 2 months, At&T Inc has returned 21.84% as of today's recent price of $28.83.

In the past 52 weeks, At&T Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.08 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $28.70, 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

AT&T Inc. is a communications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides local and long-distance phone service, wireless and data communications, Internet access and messaging, IP-based and satellite television, security services, telecommunications equipment, and directory advertising and publishing.

