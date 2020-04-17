Atricure Inc Shares (ATRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) on March 30th, 2020 at $30.71. In approximately 3 weeks, Atricure Inc has returned 26.02% as of today's recent price of $38.70.

Over the past year, Atricure Inc has traded in a range of $22.57 to $44.51 and is now at $38.70, 71% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 0.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices to create precise lesions in soft tissues. The Company offers bipolar ablation systems uses by cardiothoracic surgeons as a standard treatment alternative to create lesions in heart tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation. AtriCure serves customers worldwide.

