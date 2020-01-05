Atricure Inc Shares Up 41.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ATRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) on March 30th, 2020 at $30.71. In approximately 1 month, Atricure Inc has returned 41.65% as of today's recent price of $43.50.

Over the past year, Atricure Inc has traded in a range of $22.57 to $44.51 and is now at $43.50, 93% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices to create precise lesions in soft tissues. The Company offers bipolar ablation systems uses by cardiothoracic surgeons as a standard treatment alternative to create lesions in heart tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation. AtriCure serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Atricure Inc shares.

Log in and add Atricure Inc (ATRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.