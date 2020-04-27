Atn Internationa Shares Up 27.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ATNI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atn Internationa (NASDAQ:ATNI) on March 27th, 2020 at $54.68. In approximately 1 month, Atn Internationa has returned 27.33% as of today's recent price of $69.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Atn Internationa have traded between a low of $37.01 and a high of $70.38 and are now at $69.62, which is 88% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

ATN International, Inc. provides telecommunication services to rural, niche, and other under-served markets and geographies. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers both wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers. ATN International also provides a range of mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services, and broadband internet services.

