Atn Internationa Shares Up 18.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ATNI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atn Internationa (NASDAQ:ATNI) on March 27th, 2020 at $54.68. In approximately 2 weeks, Atn Internationa has returned 18.37% as of today's recent price of $64.72.

Over the past year, Atn Internationa has traded in a range of $37.01 to $70.00 and is now at $61.85, 67% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.46% higher over the past week, respectively.

ATN International, Inc. provides telecommunication services to rural, niche, and other under-served markets and geographies. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers both wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers. ATN International also provides a range of mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services, and broadband internet services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Atn Internationa shares.

Log in and add Atn Internationa (ATNI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.