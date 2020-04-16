Atlas Air Worldw Has Returned 12.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AAWW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atlas Air Worldw (NASDAQ:AAWW) on March 17th, 2020 at $21.48. In approximately 1 month, Atlas Air Worldw has returned 12.85% as of today's recent price of $24.24.

Atlas Air Worldw share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.99 and a 52-week low of $14.97 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $24.24 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 0.53% higher over the past week, respectively.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft, crew, commercial and military charter, maintenance, and insurance freighter aircraft to major airlines around the world.

