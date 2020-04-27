Atlas Air Worldw Up 44.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AAWW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atlas Air Worldw (NASDAQ:AAWW) on March 17th, 2020 at $21.48. In approximately 1 month, Atlas Air Worldw has returned 44.93% as of today's recent price of $31.13.

Over the past year, Atlas Air Worldw has traded in a range of $14.97 to $50.15 and is now at $31.13, 108% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft, crew, commercial and military charter, maintenance, and insurance freighter aircraft to major airlines around the world.

