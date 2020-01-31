Athenahealth Inc Up 2.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ATHN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) on November 12th, 2018 at $131.93. In approximately 15 months, Athenahealth Inc has returned 2.32% as of today's recent price of $134.99.

Over the past year, Athenahealth Inc has traded in a range of $134.15 to $135.00 and is now at $134.99, 1% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

athenahealth, Inc. provides Internet-based business services for physician practices. The Company offers revenue cycle management services that automates and manages billing-related functions for physician practices and includes a practice management platform. athenahealth serves customers in the United States.

