Atara Biotherape Has Returned 28.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ATRA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atara Biotherape (NASDAQ:ATRA) on March 19th, 2020 at $7.09. In approximately 1 month, Atara Biotherape has returned 28.86% as of today's recent price of $9.13.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Atara Biotherape have traded between a low of $4.52 and a high of $36.55 and are now at $9.13, which is 102% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases.

