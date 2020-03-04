Astronics Corp Shares Down 73.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ATRO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) on December 30th, 2019 at $28.18. In approximately 3 months, Astronics Corp has returned 73.70% as of today's recent price of $7.41.

Over the past year, Astronics Corp has traded in a range of $6.99 to $44.34 and is now at $7.41, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.4% lower and 7.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

Astronics Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialized lighting, control systems, and electronics for the cockpit, cabin, and exteriors of military, commercial jet, and general aviation aircraft.

