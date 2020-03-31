MySmarTrend
Astoria Finl Shares Up 36.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AF)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:09am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Astoria Finl (:AF) on November 14th, 2016 at $15.76. In approximately 41 months, Astoria Finl has returned 36.38% as of today's recent price of $21.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Astoria Finl have traded between a low of $14.11 and a high of $21.89 and are now at $21.50, which is 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Astoria Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and invests those deposits, along with other funds, in a variety of loans and mortgage backed securities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Astoria Finl shares.

