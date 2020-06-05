Assurant Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) on March 23rd, 2020 at $93.24. In approximately 1 month, Assurant Inc has returned 10.41% as of today's recent price of $102.95.

Assurant Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $142.61 and a 52-week low of $76.27 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $102.95 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of risk management solutions. The Company offers protections for mobile devices and vehicles. Assurant Inc. also offers pre-funded funeral insurance, renters insurance, lender-placed homeowners insurance, mortgage valuation and field services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Assurant Inc.

