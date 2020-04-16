Assurant Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) on March 23rd, 2020 at $93.24. In approximately 3 weeks, Assurant Inc has returned 8.74% as of today's recent price of $101.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Assurant Inc have traded between a low of $76.27 and a high of $142.61 and are now at $101.39, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of risk management solutions. The Company offers protections for mobile devices and vehicles. Assurant Inc. also offers pre-funded funeral insurance, renters insurance, lender-placed homeowners insurance, mortgage valuation and field services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Assurant Inc.

Log in and add Assurant Inc (AIZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.