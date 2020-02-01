Assurant Inc Has Returned 14.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) on August 7th, 2019 at $114.49. In approximately 5 months, Assurant Inc has returned 14.64% as of today's recent price of $131.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Assurant Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $88.24 and a high of $134.25 and are now at $131.24, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of risk management solutions. The Company offers protections for mobile devices and vehicles. Assurant Inc. also offers pre-funded funeral insurance, renters insurance, lender-placed homeowners insurance, mortgage valuation and field services.

