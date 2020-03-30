Associated Banc-Corp. Shares Down 38.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ASB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) on January 15th, 2020 at $20.74. In approximately 3 months, Associated Banc-Corp. has returned 38.93% as of today's recent price of $12.67.

Associated Banc-Corp. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.26 and a 52-week low of $10.23 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $12.67 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Associated Banc-Corp..

Log in and add Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.