Associated Banc-Corp. Has Returned 0.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ASB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) on April 8th, 2020 at $13.51. In approximately 4 weeks, Associated Banc-Corp. has returned 0.56% as of today's recent price of $13.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Associated Banc-Corp. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.23 and a high of $23.26 and are now at $13.70, 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

