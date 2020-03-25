On Assignment Shares Down 51.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ASGN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) on January 27th, 2020 at $68.01. In approximately 2 months, On Assignment has returned 51.75% as of today's recent price of $32.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of On Assignment have traded between a low of $29.04 and a high of $72.66 and are now at $32.81, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

ASGN Incorporated provides talent management and consultancy solutions. The Company offers IT and professional services in the digital, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. ASGN serves customers in the United States.

