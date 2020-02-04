On Assignment Down 48.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ASGN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) on January 27th, 2020 at $68.01. In approximately 2 months, On Assignment has returned 48.06% as of today's recent price of $35.32.

On Assignment share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $72.66 and a 52-week low of $29.04 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $35.32 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 3.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

ASGN Incorporated provides talent management and consultancy solutions. The Company offers IT and professional services in the digital, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. ASGN serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of On Assignment.

Log in and add On Assignment (ASGN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.