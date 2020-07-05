Ashford Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AINC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ashford Inc (AMEX:AINC) on April 9th, 2020 at $8.55. In approximately 4 weeks, Ashford Inc has returned 12.93% as of today's recent price of $7.44.

Ashford Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.05 and a 52-week low of $4.96 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $7.44 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.2%.

