MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Ashford Inc (AINC)

Written on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:07am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ashford Inc (AMEX:AINC) on April 9th, 2020 at $8.55. In approximately 2 weeks, Ashford Inc has returned 15.74% as of today's recent price of $7.20.

Ashford Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.40 and a 52-week low of $4.96 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $7.34 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.8%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ashford Inc.

Log in and add Ashford Inc (AINC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights amex:ainc ashford inc

Ticker(s): AINC

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.