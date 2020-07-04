Artisan Partne-A Has Returned 41.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (APAM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Artisan Partne-A (NYSE:APAM) on February 21st, 2020 at $34.60. In approximately 2 month, Artisan Partne-A has returned 41.53% as of today's recent price of $20.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Artisan Partne-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.69 and a high of $38.09 and are now at $20.57, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. operates as a global investment management firm. The Company offers active investment strategies managed by autonomous investment teams through a variety of investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

