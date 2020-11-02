Arthur J Gallagh Shares Up 17.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AJG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG) on October 24th, 2019 at $90.78. In approximately 4 months, Arthur J Gallagh has returned 17.40% as of today's recent price of $106.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Arthur J Gallagh share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.08 and a high of $105.77 and are now at $106.58, 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its subsidiaries provide insurance brokerage, risk management, employee benefit, and other related services to clients in the United States and abroad. The Company's principal activity is the negotiation and placement of insurance for its clients. Gallagher also specializes in furnishing risk management services.

