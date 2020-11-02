Arrowhead Pharma Has Returned 27.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ARWR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) on January 10th, 2020 at $58.73. In approximately 1 month, Arrowhead Pharma has returned 27.71% as of today's recent price of $42.45.

Over the past year, Arrowhead Pharma has traded in a range of $12.72 to $73.72 and is now at $42.92, 237% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals offers its services in the United States.

