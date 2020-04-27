Arrow Finl Corp Down 25.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AROW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arrow Finl Corp (NASDAQ:AROW) on January 24th, 2020 at $36.37. In approximately 3 months, Arrow Finl Corp has returned 25.27% as of today's recent price of $27.18.

Arrow Finl Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.31 and a 52-week low of $20.79 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $27.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. The Banks offer a variety of commercial and consumer financial products through offices located in upstate New York.

