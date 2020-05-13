Arrow Electronic Has Returned 5.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ARW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arrow Electronic (NYSE:ARW) on April 28th, 2020 at $60.24. In approximately 2 weeks, Arrow Electronic has returned 5.87% as of today's recent price of $63.77.

Over the past year, Arrow Electronic has traded in a range of $39.25 to $85.80 and is now at $63.77, 62% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. distributes electronic components and computer products to industrial and commercial customers. The Company offers a variety of products including computer systems, peripherals, software, and mass storage products to original equipment manufacturers and commercial customers worldwide.

