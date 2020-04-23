Arris Internatio Shares Up 29.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ARRS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arris Internatio (NASDAQ:ARRS) on October 25th, 2018 at $24.38. In approximately 18 months, Arris Internatio has returned 29.89% as of today's recent price of $31.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Arris Internatio share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.59 and a high of $31.68 and are now at $31.66, 0% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

ARRIS International PLC manufactures and supplies communications equipment. The Company offers video infrastructure, delivery networks, home and business connectivity and devices, and related products. ARRIS International serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Arris Internatio shares.

