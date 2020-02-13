MySmarTrend
Arris Internatio Shares Up 29.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ARRS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arris Internatio (NASDAQ:ARRS) on October 25th, 2018 at $24.38. In approximately 16 months, Arris Internatio has returned 29.89% as of today's recent price of $31.66.

Arris Internatio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.74 and a 52-week low of $31.53 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $31.66 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

ARRIS International PLC manufactures and supplies communications equipment. The Company offers video infrastructure, delivery networks, home and business connectivity and devices, and related products. ARRIS International serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Arris Internatio shares.

