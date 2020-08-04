Arris Internatio Has Returned 29.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ARRS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arris Internatio (NASDAQ:ARRS) on October 25th, 2018 at $24.38. In approximately 18 months, Arris Internatio has returned 29.89% as of today's recent price of $31.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arris Internatio have traded between a low of $31.59 and a high of $31.68 and are now at $31.66, which is 0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

ARRIS International PLC manufactures and supplies communications equipment. The Company offers video infrastructure, delivery networks, home and business connectivity and devices, and related products. ARRIS International serves customers worldwide.

