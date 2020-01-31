Armour Residenti Up 9.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ARR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR) on December 9th, 2019 at $17.59. In approximately 2 months, Armour Residenti has returned 9.87% as of today's recent price of $19.32.

Over the past year, Armour Residenti has traded in a range of $16.00 to $21.46 and is now at $19.32, 21% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 0.94% higher over the past week, respectively.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency and non-agency mortgage related assets on a leveraged basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Armour Residenti shares.

Log in and add Armour Residenti (ARR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.