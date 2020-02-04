MySmarTrend
Armada Hoffler P Has Returned 39.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AHH)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:12am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Armada Hoffler P (NYSE:AHH) on February 27th, 2020 at $17.74. In approximately 1 month, Armada Hoffler P has returned 39.68% as of today's recent price of $10.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Armada Hoffler P have traded between a low of $7.52 and a high of $19.43 and are now at $10.70, which is 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. operates as a full service real estate company. The Company develops, builds, owns, and manages office, retail, and residential properties. Armada Hoffler Properties offers its services in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Armada Hoffler P.

