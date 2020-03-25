Armada Hoffler P Down 51.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AHH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Armada Hoffler P (NYSE:AHH) on February 27th, 2020 at $17.74. In approximately 4 weeks, Armada Hoffler P has returned 51.30% as of today's recent price of $8.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Armada Hoffler P have traded between a low of $7.52 and a high of $19.43 and are now at $8.64, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. operates as a full service real estate company. The Company develops, builds, owns, and manages office, retail, and residential properties. Armada Hoffler Properties offers its services in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

