Arista Networks Shares Up 16.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ANET)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on March 25th, 2020 at $190.86. In approximately 1 month, Arista Networks has returned 16.65% as of today's recent price of $222.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Arista Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $156.63 and a high of $322.83 and are now at $222.63, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Arista Networks Inc. provides cloud networking solutions for data-centers and computer environments. The Company offers ethernet switches, pass-through cards, transceivers, and enhanced operating systems. Arista Networks also provides host adapter solutions and networking services. Arista Networks markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Arista Networks shares.

Log in and add Arista Networks (ANET) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.